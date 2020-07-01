Twinning moments among celebrities are allowed but when it involves two big names in the fashion industry, we need to settle the score.

Over the years, Ghana has been "meeting" Nigeria on various levels: food, music amongst others.

When it comes to setting trends, Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong is definitely one of the female celebrities making the country proud especially on platforms across the globe.

Moesha Boduong

Chioma Ikokwu popularly known as Chioma Goodhair is a Nigerian Lawyer and beauty entrepreneur.

Her unique, edgy style and great fashion sense are only some of the things we love about her. The audacity she displays, not only in her dressing and style but in positively influencing her fans is also noteworthy.

Chioma Goodhair Instagram/ Chioma Goodhair

Both Moesha and Chioma are twinning in classy sequin jumpsuit.

While Moesha rocked her apparel with a red bag matching her lip colour, Chioma matched hers with sea blue glittering hand purse and grey long hair.

Although both Moesha and Chioma look stunning in the outfit, you need to choose your best look.

Who are you rocking? Send your comments.

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong

Chioma Goodhair