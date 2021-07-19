RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Zynnell Zuh serves the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations

Berlinda Entsie

Happy Birthday to Zynnell Zuh who turned 31 yesterday.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh

The actress looked quite like a birthday girl when she shared new photos in honour of her new age.

Zynnell has set the standard for celebrity style. She is a trendsetter, experimenting with numerous haircuts and style reinventions. We always love what she wears on and off the cameras.

The fashion mogul has been to almost all major red carpet shows so far and she never ceases to amaze us.

Her apparels are pristinely cut, body-contouring dresses and any woman would love to wear some of her stunning fashion accessories.

As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the screen goddess stunned us with beautiful designs from her own shop Zyellgant.

Zynnell kept her beauty very bold yet looked simple, wearing her voluminous side part blonde curly hair, flawless makeup, and colour-coordinated manicure to match the dress.

Check photos below:

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

