10 countries where you could be sentenced to death for carrying drugs

Population: 228,250 (2021)Known for: George Town — the capital of Penang, a small tropical island sitting off the northwest coast of peninsular Malaysia — is a foodie's paradise, especially for street-cart eats and hawker fare. Other popular sights include beaches, mountains, temples, colonial villages, rickshaws and more. Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $327.46Average cost to buy a 1,000-square-foot home in the city center: $135.12Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $485.10Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $1,701.70Cost of a cappuccino: $2.29Cost of a three-course meal for two: $10.16Monthly cost of a gym membership: $26.54Most common jobs: Service, sales, hospitality, and tourism. Someone who lives there said: "It's both historical and modern," Kirsten Blumberg Raccuia, a self-proclaimed digital nomad wrote in a 2020 blog post for travel and lifestyle website Goats on the Road. "Living in Penang affords all the modern comforts needed for a home, but it's still raw enough to keep it interesting."It might be hard to move there because: A woman who moved to Penang in 2013 recently summarized some downsides: There's great street food but not a wide variety of restaurants and bars, the beaches are gorgeous but the water isn't clear, and it can be hard to find groceries, furniture, and other imported items for reasonable prices. Also, while foreign nationals and their dependents can get a 10-year visa "if they make a fixed deposit in a Malaysian bank or invest in real estate," expats must renounce their previous nationalities if they want to become citizens.The monthly costs for a single person and a family of four are for the state of Penang, where George Town is the biggest city. Numbeo did not have sufficient data to determine those amounts for George Town alone.

Business Insider USA