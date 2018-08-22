Pulse.com.gh logo
2 easy ways to store fresh mushrooms


Pulse Food 2 easy ways to store fresh mushroom

Mushrooms are a superfood, and one of the most health-promoting foods on the planet.

Mushroom recipe play

Mushroom recipe

(Lisa's Vegetarian Kitchen)

Saturdays are best for eating fufu and light soup with some mushroom ‘swimming happily’ in the among the dry fish and salted beef.

You can also serve your family with banku and okro soup not forgetting your steamed mushroom.

Fresh mushrooms are hard to come by these days. Either you buy the frozen ones or pay your family members a visit to your hometown.

Mushroom recipe play

Mushroom recipe

 

Most families have mushroom on their weekly shopping list because:

  • Mushrooms are packed with nutritional value. They’re low in calories, are great sources of fiber and protein (good for plant-based diets).

  • They also provide many important nutrients, including B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper, and (particularly when exposed to the sun) vitamin D.

  • They’re packed with as many antioxidants as more colorful fruits and vegetables.

Here is how to store your fresh mushroom from the farm.

  • Prepackaged mushrooms should stay in the package but don’t forget to poke a few holes to allow air flow.

  • Keep fresh mushrooms in a paper bag or in a damp cloth bag in the refrigerator. This allows them to breathe so they stay firm longer. Avoid storing mushrooms in a plastic bag, which causes them to deteriorate quickly.

