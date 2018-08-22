2 easy ways to store fresh mushrooms

news

Saturdays are best for eating fufu and light soup with some mushroom ‘swimming happily’ in the among the dry fish and salted beef.

You can also serve your family with banku and okro soup not forgetting your steamed mushroom.

Fresh mushrooms are hard to come by these days. Either you buy the frozen ones or pay your family members a visit to your hometown.

READ ALSO: 9 healthy recipes you can prepare using plantain

Most families have mushroom on their weekly shopping list because:

Mushrooms are packed with nutritional value. They’re low in calories, are great sources of fiber and protein (good for plant-based diets).

They also provide many important nutrients, including B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper, and (particularly when exposed to the sun) vitamin D.

They’re packed with as many antioxidants as more colorful fruits and vegetables.

READ ALSO: How to make coconut waffles

Here is how to store your fresh mushroom from the farm.