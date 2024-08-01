4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

1. Fura da nono

Origin : Nigeria

Description: Fura da nono is a popular traditional Nigerian dish made from fermented milk (nono) and millet dough balls (fura).

This refreshing drink is widely consumed in northern Nigeria and has made its way to Ghana, where it is called 'Fula' by the locals and enjoyed as a cooling beverage.

2. Donqwa/tafiri (Adarkwa in Ghana)

Origin : Nigeria

Description: Donqwa, also known as Tafiri, is a sweet snack made from ground peanuts, roasted maize and sugar, sometimes with the addition of spices.

In Ghana, it is known as Adarkwa or Daakowa. This crunchy treat is popular in both countries and is often enjoyed as a quick snack.

3. Eba

Origin : Nigeria

Description: Eba is a staple Nigerian dish made from cassava flour (gari). It is typically served with soups and stews.

While Eba is originally from Nigeria, it is also widely consumed in Ghana, though gari is a popular West African staple, Ghanaians like to refer to wet gari as eba because of the Nigerian meal and is similarly paired with various local soups.

4. Pepper soup

Origin : Nigeria

Description: Pepper soup is a spicy soup made with meat, fish, or poultry and a variety of spices. It is a beloved dish in Nigeria and has gained popularity in Ghana, where it is enjoyed for its rich, spicy flavour.

The dish is quite similar to the Ghanaian light soup which is also spicy in nature and has medicinal properties and is often served at social gatherings.

