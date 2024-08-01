4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

These dishes have not only found a home in Ghanaian cuisine but have also become staples in the daily lives of many Ghanaians. Here are four such foods:
Ghana and Nigeria share many cultural similarities, including their culinary traditions. Several dishes enjoyed in Ghana have their origins in Nigeria, reflecting the close historical and cultural ties between the two countries.
1. Fura da nono
This refreshing drink is widely consumed in northern Nigeria and has made its way to Ghana, where it is called 'Fula' by the locals and enjoyed as a cooling beverage.
2. Donqwa/tafiri (Adarkwa in Ghana)
- Origin: Nigeria
- Description: Donqwa, also known as Tafiri, is a sweet snack made from ground peanuts, roasted maize and sugar, sometimes with the addition of spices.
In Ghana, it is known as Adarkwa or Daakowa. This crunchy treat is popular in both countries and is often enjoyed as a quick snack.
3. Eba
- Origin: Nigeria
- Description: Eba is a staple Nigerian dish made from cassava flour (gari). It is typically served with soups and stews.
While Eba is originally from Nigeria, it is also widely consumed in Ghana, though gari is a popular West African staple, Ghanaians like to refer to wet gari as eba because of the Nigerian meal and is similarly paired with various local soups.
4. Pepper soup
- Origin: Nigeria
- Description: Pepper soup is a spicy soup made with meat, fish, or poultry and a variety of spices. It is a beloved dish in Nigeria and has gained popularity in Ghana, where it is enjoyed for its rich, spicy flavour.
The dish is quite similar to the Ghanaian light soup which is also spicy in nature and has medicinal properties and is often served at social gatherings.
These dishes highlight the shared culinary heritage of Ghana and Nigeria, showcasing how food can transcend borders and become a part of everyday life in different cultures.