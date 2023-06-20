ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make Daakowa (Corn and peanut balls)

Berlinda Entsie

Daakowa is a Ghanaian street snack made from roasted maize and peanuts.

Daakowa is incredibly easy to make and has a lot of nutritional value.

2 cups roasted corn flour

1 cup smooth peanut butter

½ tsp salt

1 tsp powdered pepper or the preferred amount

3-4 tbsp sugar

In a medium-sized bowl, add all the ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Add more peanut butter if the mixture is too hard and add more roasted corn flour if it is too soft.

Now take about a tablespoon size at a time and roll it between your palms into a circular shape. (Use a bit of oil if the Daakowa sticks to your hands when rolling them.)

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie
