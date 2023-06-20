Daakowa is incredibly easy to make and has a lot of nutritional value.
DIY Recipes: How to make Daakowa (Corn and peanut balls)
Daakowa is a Ghanaian street snack made from roasted maize and peanuts.
Ingredients for making Daakowa
2 cups roasted corn flour
1 cup smooth peanut butter
½ tsp salt
1 tsp powdered pepper or the preferred amount
3-4 tbsp sugar
Method for making Daakowa
In a medium-sized bowl, add all the ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Add more peanut butter if the mixture is too hard and add more roasted corn flour if it is too soft.
Now take about a tablespoon size at a time and roll it between your palms into a circular shape. (Use a bit of oil if the Daakowa sticks to your hands when rolling them.)
Serve.
