5 countries with flags that look the same

One of the ways to identify a country is their flag. During international athletic events like the Olympics and World Cup, people can typically tell a country by their flag.

However, you may get confused when you realize some countries have identical flags.

These five sets of flags are quite identical

1. Indonesia and Monaco

Indonesia and Monaco's flags are nearly identical, with red stripes over white. However, Indonesia's flag is longer and has a history dating back hundreds of years.

Monaco's flag comes from the Monegasque's heraldic colours, while Indonesia's is associated with the Majapahit empire.

2. Luxembourg and the Netherlands

The Dutch (Netherlands) flag was inspired by the French tricolour. It was introduced in the mid-17th century, featuring a red, white, and blue horizontal stripe.

Luxembourg, a neighbouring country, didn't copy them, but they have the same colour only slightly longer and use a different blue shade, unlike the Dutch flag.

3. Ivory Coast and Ireland

These two countries on different continents have the same colours.

The Irish and Côte d'Ivoire flags share a design of green, white, and orange vertical stripes, but the green stripe on the Irish flag is on the hoist side (the side close to the flagpole), while the Côte d'Ivoire flag is reversed.

4. Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand's flags share similarities, including a blue field with a Union Jack and Southern Cross constellation depiction.

However, they have distinct differences, such as the Australian flag featuring five white stars and a larger "commonwealth" star and the New Zealand flag featuring red and white stars.

5. Chad and Romanian

The Romanian and Chad national flags are nearly identical in design and size, with little differences in colour between the blue, yellow, and red vertical stripes.

The Romanian flag dates back to 1861, while the Chad flag, first hoisted in 1959, replaced the green stripe with a blue one after Mali's flag looked like it.