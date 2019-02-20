These are 5 extraordinary uses for garlic:

Aphrodisiac

The smell of garlic on someone’s breath may be a turnoff but it’s the opposite story for when it gets into your stomach. How is it an aphrodisiac? It aids circulation, pumping blood to all your organs which could cause an increase in men’s endurance in the bedroom.

Treat Athlete's foot

Commonly called foot root in our parts, an athlete’s foot can be easily cured with garlic. Soak your foot for about 30min in a warm bath and crushed garlic.

READ ALSO: 5 surprising health benefits of eating garlic

Mosquitoes repellent

Rub a bit of garlic on your skin or leave out some cloves in dark corners where mosquitoes flock.

Use as glue.

You can use garlic in place of glue for paper crafts. Garlic is a natural adhesive, just rub garlic juice on paper, porcelain or glass.

Fishbait

Garlic cloves are used as bait for catfish, carp, trout and bass. A ball of crackers and cat food mixture is coated with powdered garlic and used as bait to lure in fish.