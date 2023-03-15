ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana juice

Berlinda Entsie

Make your breakfast tastier and healthier with this banana juice recipe.

Since it packs the goodness of fruits and does not use sugar, it can be given to children too.

Ingredients

2 large bananas, sliced

1/2 apple, cored and chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1½ cups of milk or water

Method

Wash the bananas and apple, and pat dry them.

Peel the bananas and cut them into slices. Peel and cut the apple into halves. Take one portion and cut it into medium pieces, and keep another half for other use.

Add banana chunks, apple pieces and honey in a blender jar.

Add milk. (Use milk for better taste or use water to make it a low-calorie juice).

Blend all ingredients together until smooth puree. Check the consistency, if you feel that it's too thick, then add more milk to dilute it and blend it again for 5 seconds.

Pour it into serving glasses, garnish with a banana wheel and serve.

