Try out this recipe to get that perfect roasted full chicken that you need.

Ingredients

1 large chicken, about 4 to 5 pounds (1.8 to 2.3kg)

2 tablespoons (30ml) light olive oil or other neutral-flavoured oil, such as canola or vegetable, divided

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (see note)

1 teaspoon (5g) baking powder (optional; see note)

2 teaspoons (10g) chopped fresh parsley, thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram, savoury, or a mix (optional)

1 medium onion, roughly chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium carrot, peeled and roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 medium rib celery, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 bay leaf

1 cup (240ml) dry vermouth or sherry

1 teaspoon (5ml) soy sauce

3 tablespoons (45g) unsalted butter

2 teaspoons (10ml) juice from 1 lemon

Method