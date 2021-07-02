DIY Recipes: How to make easy homemade Pizza sauce

This sauce will still taste great without Sugar. So, you can choose to omit it.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
You will not find a pizza sauce as crazy delicious as this.
This sauce will still taste great without Sugar. So, you can choose to omit it.
Ingredients
1-2 tablespoons (14- 28 ml) olive oil
2 teaspoons (10 g) minced garlic
1-2 teaspoons (2-4 g) onion powder
14.5 ounce diced tomatoes (about 1 ¾ cup), undrained
6 ounce (¾ cup) tomato paste
1-2 teaspoon (4-8 g) sugar
2 teaspoons (4 g) Italian seasoning
1-2 tablespoon s (1-2 g) basil, (for additional flavour)
1 teaspoon (2 g) pepper flakes (optional)
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Method
In a medium saucepan, add olive oil and garlic and cook over medium heat for about a minute or until fragrant.
Add onion powder, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, Italian seasoning, basil and pepper flakes. Stir well to combine. Add salt and some freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and let it simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes or until the desired thickness has been reached.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh