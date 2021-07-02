RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make easy homemade Pizza sauce

Berlinda Entsie

You will not find a pizza sauce as crazy delicious as this.

Pizza sauce

This sauce will still taste great without Sugar. So, you can choose to omit it.

Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons (14- 28 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons (10 g) minced garlic

1-2 teaspoons (2-4 g) onion powder

14.5 ounce diced tomatoes (about 1 ¾ cup), undrained

6 ounce (¾ cup) tomato paste

1-2 teaspoon (4-8 g) sugar

2 teaspoons (4 g) Italian seasoning

1-2 tablespoon s (1-2 g) basil, (for additional flavour)

1 teaspoon (2 g) pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

In a medium saucepan, add olive oil and garlic and cook over medium heat for about a minute or until fragrant.

Add onion powder, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, Italian seasoning, basil and pepper flakes. Stir well to combine. Add salt and some freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and let it simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes or until the desired thickness has been reached.

