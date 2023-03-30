DIY Recipes: How to make Ga kenkey with sauce and fried fish

Ingredients

6 - 8 cup corn dough

Cassava dough or Agbelima (optional)

Onion

Green chillies

1 large tomato

Garlic

Ginger

Salt to taste

Sardine

Method

In a large container cover the corn with just enough water to dampen all of it. Set it in a warm place, such as a warmed oven or on top of the refrigerator, for 5 days. Fermentation may take longer than two days, especially in cool climates.

When it is properly fermented, it should have a slightly sour, but not unpleasant aroma, rinse and grind the corn.

Knead the fermented dough with your hands until it is thoroughly mixed and slightly stiffened. Divide the dough into two equal parts.

In a large pot, cook one part of the fermented dough. Cook for about ten minutes, stirring constantly and vigorously. Remove from heat. This half of the dough is called the “aflata”.

Combine the aflata with the remaining uncooked dough. Mix well.

Divide the mixture into serving-sized pieces. Wrap the pieces tightly in corn husks, or foil.

Cook the wrapped pieces for 30 to 60 mins, depending on their size and thickness. Set aside once it is ready.

Grind the onion, tomatoes and green chillies together, and grind until smooth, but with a little texture remaining in the sauce. Add Salt to taste

Season and fry your fish with some garlic, ginger, salt and pepper.