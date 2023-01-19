DIY Recipes: How to make Gari at home

Ingredients

Cassava

Water

Method

Peel off the skin of the cassava tubers.

Then, cut the root into smaller pieces. (This will make it easier to grind).

Rinse thoroughly since the skin sheds a lot of dirt during peeling. Rinse off the pieces multiple times with cool water until they’re completely clean. Place them on a clean towel.

Grind the pieces with a cassava mill.

Pack the pulp in baskets and wait 1-2 days. (Fermentation is crucial for breaking down the cyanide compounds in cassava root).

Transfer the pulp into porous bags and close up the ends.

Put the bags under heavy weights for 1-2 days. (This removes most of the moisture from your pulp.)

Transfer the powder to a shallow frying or cast iron pan and heat it over high heat. Stir the powder constantly to prevent burning. Remove the pan from the heat once the powder is completely dry and brittle. This usually takes 20-30 minutes.

Let the flour cool to room temperature after you fry it.