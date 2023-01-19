The staple food is made with fresh cassava root.
DIY Recipes: How to make Gari at home
Gari is very common in West-African countries including Ghana.
Ingredients
Cassava
Water
Method
Peel off the skin of the cassava tubers.
Then, cut the root into smaller pieces. (This will make it easier to grind).
Rinse thoroughly since the skin sheds a lot of dirt during peeling. Rinse off the pieces multiple times with cool water until they’re completely clean. Place them on a clean towel.
Grind the pieces with a cassava mill.
Pack the pulp in baskets and wait 1-2 days. (Fermentation is crucial for breaking down the cyanide compounds in cassava root).
Transfer the pulp into porous bags and close up the ends.
Put the bags under heavy weights for 1-2 days. (This removes most of the moisture from your pulp.)
Transfer the powder to a shallow frying or cast iron pan and heat it over high heat. Stir the powder constantly to prevent burning. Remove the pan from the heat once the powder is completely dry and brittle. This usually takes 20-30 minutes.
Let the flour cool to room temperature after you fry it.
Pack the ground gari in an airtight container and store it in a cool, dry place.
