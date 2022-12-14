ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make Ginger cookies

Berlinda Entsie

These cookies are yummy and very delicious.

They are very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup margarine, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 large egg

¼ cup molasses

1 tablespoon water

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

Sift together flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt in a bowl.

Cream margarine and remaining 1 cup sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then stir in molasses and water. Gradually stir the sifted ingredients into the molasses mixture until well combined.

Use floured hands to shape dough into 24 walnut-sized balls. Roll each ball in the reserved sugar until coated. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets, and flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass.

Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, switching racks halfway through.

Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

