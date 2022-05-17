RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Lemon rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Lemon rice is a crunchy, aromatic, and tangy dish that is simple to prepare and delicious.

This easy recipe pleasantly proves you can dress up regular rice with a few simple additions.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons butter

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

Method

In a medium saucepan, bring water, broth, lemon juice and butter to a boil.

Stir in rice, basil and lemon zest.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes or until the water is absorbed.

Before serving, sprinkle with lemon pepper.

