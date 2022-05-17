This easy recipe pleasantly proves you can dress up regular rice with a few simple additions.
DIY Recipes: How to make Lemon rice
Lemon rice is a crunchy, aromatic, and tangy dish that is simple to prepare and delicious.
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons butter
1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
Method
In a medium saucepan, bring water, broth, lemon juice and butter to a boil.
Stir in rice, basil and lemon zest.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes or until the water is absorbed.
Before serving, sprinkle with lemon pepper.
