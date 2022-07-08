It is made from corn and is eaten with sugar and milk just like all other breakfast meals.
DIY Recipes: How to make Oblayo
Oblayo is a common breakfast meal in Ghana.
Ingredients
Corn (roughly ground)
Water
Sugar
Milk
Method
Pour some corn into a bowl and add water to it.
Stir and wait for the corn to settle, the chaff will surface, then pour away the chaff from it.
Put water on fire in a saucepan, pour in your corn and stir.
Stir from time to time and leave it to cook for a while.
Cook until you can squash the corn.
If you want it lighter, you can add some more water and stir and let it cook for a little more time
Pour into a bowl when it’s ready and add your sugar and milk as you want it.
