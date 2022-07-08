RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Oblayo

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Oblayo is a common breakfast meal in Ghana.

Oblayo
Oblayo

It is made from corn and is eaten with sugar and milk just like all other breakfast meals.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

Corn (roughly ground)

Water

Sugar

Milk

Method

Pour some corn into a bowl and add water to it.

Stir and wait for the corn to settle, the chaff will surface, then pour away the chaff from it.

Put water on fire in a saucepan, pour in your corn and stir.

Stir from time to time and leave it to cook for a while.

Cook until you can squash the corn.

If you want it lighter, you can add some more water and stir and let it cook for a little more time

Pour into a bowl when it’s ready and add your sugar and milk as you want it.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe

DIY Recipes: How to make Beef sauce

Beef sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled Green Bananas

Boiled banana

DIY Recipes: How to make an easy Cheesecake

Cheesecake