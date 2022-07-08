DIY Recipes: How to make Oblayo

Ingredients

Corn (roughly ground)

Water

Sugar

Milk

Method

Pour some corn into a bowl and add water to it.

Stir and wait for the corn to settle, the chaff will surface, then pour away the chaff from it.

Put water on fire in a saucepan, pour in your corn and stir.

Stir from time to time and leave it to cook for a while.

Cook until you can squash the corn.

If you want it lighter, you can add some more water and stir and let it cook for a little more time