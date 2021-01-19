These pork chops are spicy and delicious.

Ingredients

4 large pork chops,

1/2 tsp garlic salt

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp lemon pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground sage

3 tbsp flour, self-rising

1/4 cup cornmeal

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp butter

Method

Wash, rinse and pat dry the pork chops. Set aside until needed.

In a large bowl add the following ingredients; garlic salt, sea salt, black pepper, lemon pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, cumin, sage, flour and cornmeal. Mix well.

Put the pork chops in the flour mixture one at a time and lightly coat, shake off any excess flour.

Put a large frying pan on medium-high heat and add the butter and oil. Once hot add the pork chops and fry for 8 - 10 minutes per side, depending on size and thickness of the chop.

Serve.