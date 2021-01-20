Fresh tilapia light soup is hot, very tasty, homely and just melts in your mouth.

Ingredients

Fresh tilapia fish

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh pepper

Onions

Ginger

Garlic

Palm oil

Salt/seasoning

Method

Grind/blend tomatoes, pepper, ginger, garlic and onions together until smooth.

Scrap the scales of the fish and wash until it is clean (cut the fish open to remove the internal organs)

Pour palm oil in a pot and bleach, add the grinded paste to it and fry until it starts frying on the spoon.

Add water (not too much) to it. Add the salt/seasoning. Cover and allow to boil for 5mins.

Add the fish into the pot of boiling tomato paste. Cover and allow the fish to cook for about 20-25mins.

Your fresh fish soup is ready.

Serve.