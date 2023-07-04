Here's how to prevent your salad from turning soggy

To prevent salad from turning soggy, you need to understand the reason behind it. Vegetables and greens used in the dish are high on water, meaning, they have prone to turn soggy. It is always suggested to prepare salad fresh while you consume it. And if you want to get it ready beforehand, make sure you store it well.

Here are simple ways to keep your salad from getting soggy:

Remove spoilt greens

It is important to pick the right kind of ingredients while making a salad. Using a fruit, vegetable or green that has already begun rotting, may accelerate the process of contamination, making your salad watery and mushy.

Store in airtight containers

The primary idea is to prevent your vegetables from absorbing excess moisture. Hence, it is suggested to store the salad in airtight containers to keep it fresh for long. The best practice is to keep the salad container in the refrigerator to avoid any possibility of turning moist.

Add salt and dressing later

Salt and dressing may lead the vegetables to release excess water. Hence, when you pack a bowl of salad, put the dressing separately and add it just before consumption.

Spread some citrus juice on your greens

The acidic compound in citrus juice is known to prolong the shelf life of your greens. Hence, when you pack lettuce, spread some lemon juice or vinegar on the top to keep it fresh for a long time.

Let the hot ingredients cool down properly