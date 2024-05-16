However, a rice cooker can simplify the process while delivering delicious results. Here’s how you can make jollof rice in your rice cooker without much fuss.
How to cook jollof in your rice cooker
Jollof rice can take very long hours, and some may think that cooking it in a rice cooker will take longer or may be impossible.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups parboiled long grain rice
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, blended
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1-2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon paprika or chili powder (adjust to taste)
- 2-3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- Salt to taste
- Optional: cooked chicken, shrimp, or vegetables for adding in
Instructions:
- Prep the rice: Rinse the rice until the water runs clear to remove excess starch, which prevents the rice from becoming too sticky.
- Sauté the aromatics: Start by sautéing the onions, garlic, and bell peppers. Most rice cookers have a sauté or cook function. If yours doesn’t, you can do this step in a pan before transferring to the rice cooker.
- Add tomatoes and spices: Once the onions are translucent, add the blended tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomato has lost its raw taste and the mixture has thickened slightly. Stir in the thyme, curry powder, paprika, and bay leaves.
- Mix with rice: Add the rinsed rice to the rice cooker. Stir well to ensure that the rice is evenly coated with the tomato mixture.
- Pour in broth: Add the chicken or vegetable broth. The liquid should be about 1 inch above the rice level; adjust depending on your rice cooker.
- Cook: Turn on your rice cooker. If it has different settings, choose the standard one for cooking white rice. When it goes to warm but the rice isn't ready, stir and wait for a few minutes and push the button back on cook, repeat the process till the rice softens. The rice should cook until it’s tender and the liquid is absorbed.
- Add extras: If you want to include cooked protein like chicken or shrimp, add them after the rice is cooked, and stir gently to combine. Let it sit in the 'keep warm' setting for an additional 10-15 minutes to meld the flavors.
- Rest and serve: Let the jollof rice rest for about 10 minutes after cooking. Fluff with a fork before serving to prevent it from sticking together.
Tips for perfect jollof rice:
- Watch the liquid: The key to non-mushy jollof rice is not using too much liquid. Adjust based on your rice cooker’s specifications as some may require less liquid than others.
- Spice it up: Jollof rice is known for its bold flavors, so don’t be shy with the spices. Adjust the heat and seasonings to your taste.
- Stir sparingly: Once the rice starts cooking, try to stir as little as possible to prevent the rice from breaking and becoming mushy.
Using a rice cooker for jollof rice not only makes the process simpler but also helps maintain a consistent heat, which is great for achieving the perfect texture. Enjoy your meal with a side of fried plantains, salad, or your favorite protein!
