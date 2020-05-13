Although it is not confirmed that the nut helps you to erect as a man, it is a known fact that it contains Vitamin E and this helps the sperms to move actively to fertilize the eggs.

This is probably what fascinates the men and causes them to continually make a fuss about tiger nut. In almost every part of the country, Atadwe is one of the foods that are easy to find.

This is a homemade atadwe milk or tiger nut pudding with tips for success.

Ingredients

2cups Tigernut (wash well and soak in water overnight)

1/3cups Local rice (soak overnight or 4hrs)

1/2cups Dark brown sugar/ caramelized sugar syrup

1/2tsp Salt

4cups water (as needed)

Method