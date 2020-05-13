Although it is not confirmed that the nut helps you to erect as a man, it is a known fact that it contains Vitamin E and this helps the sperms to move actively to fertilize the eggs.
This is probably what fascinates the men and causes them to continually make a fuss about tiger nut. In almost every part of the country, Atadwe is one of the foods that are easy to find.
This is a homemade atadwe milk or tiger nut pudding with tips for success.
Ingredients
2cups Tigernut (wash well and soak in water overnight)
1/3cups Local rice (soak overnight or 4hrs)
1/2cups Dark brown sugar/ caramelized sugar syrup
1/2tsp Salt
4cups water (as needed)
Method
- Add water, tiger nut and rice together and blend in a food processor or a very sharp blender
- Strain in a fine-mesh strainer to extract the milk. You can add water to the chaff and blend again to extract more milk
- Use a cheesecloth or silk scarf, place over the strainer and give it the final strain to trap any excess chaff.
- Add the brown sugar or caramelized sugar syrup, salt and give it a good stir
- On medium heat, use a whisk or rubber spatula to stir it continuously in the same direction
- Stir continuously till thickened and no longer tasting raw. Turn off heat
- Pour into a serving glass to cool down.
- Serve it warm or cold with or without evaporated milk.