Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

Ingredients

First up, you'll need to gather your ingredients. For this traditional recipe, simplicity is key. You'll need:

2 cups of cassava flour

1/2 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 cup of butter or margarine, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of water (you might need a little more or less, so be flexible)

Mix and match

Start by mixing your cassava flour and salt in a bowl. Then, get your butter in there, mixing it with your hands until you've got a texture resembling breadcrumbs.

This step is crucial for getting that crumbly, biscuity goodness we're aiming for. Next, sprinkle in your sugar, and slowly add water, mixing until you form a stiff dough.

This isn't your soft, fluffy bread dough; it's supposed to be hard to hold up to the baking process.

Shaping and baking

Once your dough is ready, it's time to roll it out. Aim for about a 1/4 inch thickness; we're not making pancakes here, but we're also not crafting armor plates.

Cut into your desired shapes – traditional rectangles, or get fancy with some cookie cutters. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, giving them some room to expand.

Slide them into a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until they're golden brown and crisp.

Crunch time

Let your biscuits cool off before attempting a taste test – patience is a virtue, after all. These hard cassava biscuits are perfect as a standalone snack or paired with a cup of tea or coffee.

