How to make ice cream using breast milk

You have the option to prepare these treats using only breastmilk, or you can enhance their nutritional value by incorporating fresh fruits.

Here's a simple recipe for making breastmilk ice cream or popsicles if you're interested in creating them for your child:

Ingredients:

1 cup of breastmilk

1/2 cup of blended (puree) fruits (optional, for added flavor and nutrition)

Instructions:

1. Begin by expressing or pumping a cup of fresh breast milk.

2. If you'd like to introduce some additional flavors and nutrients, puree your choice of fruits.

Popular options include bananas, strawberries, or blueberries. Mix 1/2 cup of this fruit puree with the breastmilk.

3. Pour the breastmilk or breastmilk-fruit mixture into popsicle molds or ice cube trays.

4. Cover the molds or trays with plastic wrap or foil and insert popsicle sticks into each slot. If using ice cube trays, you can use toothpicks.

5. Place the molds or trays in the freezer and let them freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or until the popsicles are solid.

6. Once frozen, remove the breastmilk ice cream or popsicles from the molds or trays.

7. Offer the chilled treats to your little one for a soothing and nutritious snack.

Remember to supervise your child while they enjoy these breastmilk ice cream or popsicles, especially if they are teething, to prevent any choking hazards.