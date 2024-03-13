Here's a step-by-step carrot soup recipe inspired by the traditional light soup, with a unique twist of using carrots instead of tomatoes.
DIY Recipes: How to make light soup using carrot instead of tomatoes
It's your everyday light soup(Nkrakra) except that this time instead of tomatoes you use carrots.
This recipe brings a delightful sweetness and creaminess to the familiar comfort of light soup, perfect for any day of the week.
Carrot Light Soup Recipe
Ingredients:
- 500g chicken or meat of your choice, cut into pieces
- Water, as needed
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon of mixed spices (such as ginger, nutmeg, and a pinch of cloves)
- 1 whole onion
- 500g carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 1-3 habanero peppers (adjust to taste)
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste (for thickening and a hint of tomato flavor)
Instructions:
- Prepare the base:
- Place the chicken or meat pieces in a large pot. Add just enough water to cover the meat and bring it to a boil over medium heat.
2. Add aromatics:
- As the meat starts to boil, add the diced onions and minced garlic to the pot. Season with salt and mixed spices. Stir well to combine.
3. Incorporate whole vegetables:
- Add the whole bulb of onion, carrot chunks, and Scotch bonnet peppers to the boiling mixture. Let everything boil until the onions and peppers are soft and the carrots are tender, about 15-20 minutes depending on the size of the chunks.
4. Blend onions and pepper:
- Carefully remove the softened onions and peppers from the pot. Place them in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour this mixture back into the boiling soup to enrich the flavor and texture.
5. Blend carrots:
- Once the carrots are soft, remove them from the pot and blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water to achieve a smooth consistency. Add the blended carrots back into the pot, stirring well to combine with the rest of the soup.
6. Thicken the soup:
- Stir in the tablespoon of tomato paste to the soup. This not only thickens the soup slightly but also adds a subtle tomato flavor that complements the sweetness of the carrots. Let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.
7. Final adjustments:
- Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with additional salt or spices if necessary. The soup should have a smooth, slightly thick consistency with a balanced flavor from the carrots and spices.
Serve:
- Serve your carrot light soup hot. It pairs beautifully with rice, bread, or even fufu.
Enjoy this comforting and nutritious twist on the classic light soup, perfect for warming up your day!
