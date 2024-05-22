How to make fried spicy plantain chips

Fried spicy plantain chips are a delicious and crispy snack with a kick of heat. Here's a detailed guide on how to make them perfectly at home.
- 2-3 green or slightly yellow plantains
- Vegetable oil (canola or peanut oil works well for frying)
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin (optional, for extra flavor)
Equipment
- Sharp knife or mandoline slicer
- Large mixing bowl
- Large skillet or deep fryer
- Slotted spoon
- Paper towels
Instructions
1. Prepare the plantains
Peel the plantains
- Cut off the ends of the plantains.
- Make a shallow lengthwise cut through the peel.
- Use your fingers to peel off the skin. If the peel is stubborn, you can use a knife to help.
Slice the plantains
- Use a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer to cut the plantains into thin, uniform slices (about 1/8-inch thick). Uniform slices ensure even cooking.
2. Season the plantains
- Place the plantain slices in a large mixing bowl.
- In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cumin.
- Sprinkle the spice mixture over the plantain slices and toss until they are evenly coated.
3. Fry the plantain chips
- Heat about 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a large skillet or deep fryer over medium-high heat. The oil should be around 350°F (175°C). You can test if the oil is ready by dropping a small piece of plantain into it; if it sizzles immediately, the oil is hot enough.
- Carefully add a few plantain slices at a time to the hot oil, ensuring they don’t overlap. Avoid overcrowding the skillet to maintain the oil temperature and ensure even cooking.
- Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Watch them closely as they can burn quickly.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the chips from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
- Repeat the process until all the plantain slices are fried.
4. Final seasoning
- While the chips are still warm, you can sprinkle a little extra salt or additional spices if desired for extra flavor.
5. Serving suggestions
- Serve the spicy plantain chips as a snack on their own.
- Pair with dips such as guacamole, salsa, or a spicy yogurt dip.
- Use as a crunchy topping for salads or soups.
Tips for the best fried spicy plantain chips
- Choose the right plantains: Green or slightly yellow plantains are best for chips. They are firmer and less sweet, which makes for a better texture.
- Uniform slices: Use a mandoline slicer for consistent thickness, which ensures even cooking.
- Don’t overcrowd: Avoid overcrowding the plantains in the oil to ensure they cook evenly and become crispy.
- Adjust spices: Customize the spice level to your preference. If you like it spicier, add more cayenne pepper.
- Oil temperature: Maintain the oil temperature at around 350°F (175°C) for best results. Too low, and the chips will be greasy; too high, and they will burn.
Enjoy your homemade fried spicy plantain chips! They are a perfect balance of crunch and heat, making them an irresistible snack.