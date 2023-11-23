The addition of palm oil is a common practice in many West African countries, and it adds a distinct flavor and color to the dish.
DIY Recipes: How to make Jollof rice using palm oil
Jollof rice is a one-pot dish made with rice, tomatoes, and a variety of spices.
Here's a simple recipe for palm oil jollof rice:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups long-grain parboiled rice
- 1/4 cup palm oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, blended
- 1 red bell pepper, blended
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: diced vegetables, cooked meat or fish for added protein
Instructions:
- Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
- In a large pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minute until fragrant.
- Pour in the blended tomatoes and red bell pepper. Cook the mixture for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced, and the mixture thickens.
- Add the ground ginger, thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine the spices with the tomato mixture.
- Add the rinsed rice to the pot and stir to coat the rice with the tomato mixture.
- Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Once it boils, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.
- If desired, add diced vegetables, cooked meat, or fish during the last 10 minutes of cooking.
- Once the rice is cooked, fluff it with a fork and remove the bay leaves.
Serve your palm oil jollof rice hot, and enjoy this flavorful West African dish!
