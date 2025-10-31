Handle It Africa Takes ‘Creating Beyond Borders’ to British Council Ghana

#Featuredpost

Following the success of She Creates in Lagos earlier in the year, Handle It Africa, with support from the British Council, continued its mission of amplifying African creative voices with “Creating Beyond Borders” in Accra, Ghana. Held on October 24, 2025, at the British Council office in Accra, Creating Beyond Borders brought together more than 60 creatives from across Ghana for an intimate evening of conversation, storytelling, and collaboration. The gathering featured filmmakers, content creators, visual artists, actors, designers, bloggers, digital strategists, and media personalities - all united by a shared purpose: to explore how African creators are expanding their influence beyond geography and language while staying true to their roots.

The event opened with a film screening session, showcasing short films from Ghanaian filmmakers, including an acclaimed animation “The Guardians (The Chosen One) that has premiered across international festivals. This was followed by a spoken word performance and an insightful panel discussion moderated by Lois Shola Adeyemi of Joy Prime TV. The panel featured Chineyenwa Okoro Onu Wyetey, a Tällberg Global Leadership Prize nominee and cross-cultural consultant specializing in creative business growth; Ameyaw Debrah, one of Africa’s leading entertainment and digital media voices; Kwamen Boison, an artist and designer exploring sustainability through material culture; and Wisdom Obeng Nyarko, Manager at Menscook Catering & Logistics Ltd., known for blending food, culture, and shared experiences. Their conversation centered on what it means to navigate opportunity, originality, and cross-border storytelling in an increasingly digital landscape.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Andrew Entsua-Mensah, Project Manager for Arts and Culture at the British Council Ghana, said: “We at the British Council are proud to have worked with Handle It Africa to host this session on how creatives are building opportunities beyond borders. This event created space for reflection, collaboration, and learning, helping creatives think more entrepreneurially and expand their influence across Africa and beyond.” He further noted that the British Council’s ongoing support for platforms like this reflects its commitment to connecting cultures and supporting creative entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Socratic Learning Platform, which equips creators with essential enterprise skills. Andrew also attributed the success of the event to the collaboration with Handle It Africa and commended the team’s excellent planning and execution approach.

For Olufemi Oguntamu, Founder of Handle It Africa, Creating Beyond Borders is another statement of intent. “Africa’s creative story can’t be told from one location. What we’ve started with the British Council’s support is helping to take our conversations, talents, and collaborations across the continent. Nigeria and Ghana are the only the beginning.” The evening ended with networking, food, and music in the garden, where attendees shared experiences, exchanged contacts, and discussed future collaborations.

As Creating Beyond Borders continues its journey across Africa, it reaffirms Handle It Africa’s vision to build a connected ecosystem for African creatives - one that celebrates culture, champions authenticity, and fosters sustainable creative exchange.