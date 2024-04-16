It's perfect for breakfast, served with tea or coffee, or as a snack. Making it involves a few specific steps to ensure that the bread is as fluffy and light as possible. Here’s a detailed guide on how to make it:
DIY Recipes: How to make sugar bread
Ghanaian sugar bread is a popular and beloved sweet bread known for its fluffy texture and rich buttery flavor.
Ingredients:
- 500 grams (about 4 cups) of bread flour
- 2 teaspoons of active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 cup warm milk (not hot)
- Additional butter for brushing
Instructions:
1. Prepare the yeast mixture:
- In a small bowl, dissolve 1 teaspoon of sugar into the warm milk. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, or until it becomes frothy. This step is crucial as it activates the yeast.
2. Mix dry ingredients:
- In a large bowl, combine the bread flour, the remaining sugar, and salt. Mix these dry ingredients thoroughly to ensure even distribution.
3. Add wet ingredients:
- Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients. Pour in the melted butter, beaten egg, and the activated yeast mixture. Mix well until a sticky dough forms.
4. Knead the dough:
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for about 10 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic. The dough should be slightly tacky but not overly sticky. Add a little more flour if necessary, but be sparing—too much flour can make the bread dense.
5. First rise:
- Place the kneaded dough in a greased bowl, turning it once to coat all sides with oil or butter. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 to 1.5 hours, or until doubled in size.
6. Punch down and shape:
- Once risen, punch down the dough to release air bubbles. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into two or three equal parts, depending on the size of loaves you prefer.
- Shape each part into a loaf by rolling the dough into an oval and folding it into thirds, then tucking the ends under to form a loaf shape. This helps create layers that will puff up during baking.
7. Second rise:
- Place the shaped loaves into greased loaf pans. Cover them again and let rise for another 30-45 minutes, or until the dough has risen about an inch above the rim of the pans.
8. Preheat the oven:
- About 20 minutes before the second rise is complete, preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).
9. Bake:
- Place the loaves in the preheated oven and bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and the loaves sound hollow when tapped on the bottom.
10. Brush with butter:
- Remove the bread from the oven and immediately brush with melted butter. This will help soften the crust and add a delightful buttery flavor.
11. Cool:
- Let the bread cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.
Serving suggestions:
- Serve butter bread warm with a spread of butter or jam.
- It also pairs beautifully with a savory dish, such as stew or soup.
This recipe yields a delightfully fluffy and richly flavored sugar bread, embodying the warm and comforting traditions of Ghana. Enjoy the process and the delicious results!
