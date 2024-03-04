Eat Ghana: How to make the smoothest and creamiest Tom Brown

Here's how to whip up the smoothest and tastiest Tom Brown that'll have everyone asking for seconds.

The magic begins with the right ingredients

First things first, let's talk about ingredients. For the uninitiated, Tom Brown is a roasted cornmeal and soybean flour blend that's as nutritious as it is tasty. To get started, you'll need:

1 cup of Tom Brown flour (a mix of roasted corn and soybeans, available at any store, or you can make some at home)

4 cups of water

Sugar to taste

A pinch of salt

Milk (optional, for creaminess)

The smoothness technique

The key to avoiding those pesky lumps? It's all in the technique. Begin by mixing your Tom Brown flour with a cup of cold water until it forms a smooth paste.

This step is crucial for that silky smooth texture we're aiming for. Once you've got your paste, bring the remaining water to a boil in a pot.

Cooking with love

Gradually introduce your Tom Brown paste to the boiling water, stirring continuously. This is where the magic happens, folks. Keep that stir game strong to avoid lumps and achieve that creamy consistency.

Add a pinch of salt and sugar to taste, letting the mixture cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes. If you're feeling fancy, a splash of milk will take it to the next level of creaminess.

Serve and enjoy

Once your Tom Brown is cooked to perfection, serve it hot. This is where you can get creative - top it off with some fruits, nuts, or honey for an extra burst of flavor and texture.

There you have it, the ultimate guide to making the smoothest and tastiest Ghanaian Tom Brown. It's not just a meal; it's a warm embrace to start your day right.

