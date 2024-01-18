Here's a basic recipe for homemade Oreo biscuits:
DIY Recipes: How to make Oreo biscuits at home
Making your own homemade Oreo biscuits can be a fun and delicious project.
Recommended articles
Ingredients:
For the cookies:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Browning (Optional: For extra dark color)
- Black food colour (Optional)
For the filling:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven:
- Preheat your oven. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. Make the cookie dough:
- In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and vanilla extract, and mix well.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until well combined.
- You can make black food colour by mixing red, green, and blue food colour.
- Add food colour and browning to your mixture and mix until well incorporated.
3. Form the cookies:
- Take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls (about 1 inch in diameter).
- Place the balls on the prepared baking sheets, leaving some space between each.
4. Bake:
- Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes or until set. Be careful not to overbake.
5. Make the filling:
- While the cookies are baking, prepare the filling. In a bowl, beat together the softened butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.
6. Assemble the cookies:
- Once the cookies have cooled, spread a dollop of the filling on the flat side of one cookie and sandwich it with another.
7. Enjoy:
- Allow the filled cookies to set for a little while before enjoying your homemade Oreo biscuits!
Feel free to adjust the recipe according to your preferences. You can experiment with the filling's sweetness or add additional flavors if you like.
Homemade Oreos are a delightful treat, and making them from scratch allows you to customize them to your taste.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh