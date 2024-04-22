ADVERTISEMENT
These are 3 reasons houseflies love mangoes and here are 7 ways to keep them away

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Houseflies are naturally attracted to ripe fruits like mangoes due to their strong, sweet aroma and the sugars they contain.

Mango
Mango

Flies have a keen sense of smell, which they use to locate food sources, and the scent of ripe mango can draw them from a distance.

Here’s a bit more on why they are attracted and how you can enjoy your mango without the pesky flies:

  • Sweet aroma: The strong, sweet smell of ripe mangoes emits volatile compounds that flies detect and follow, hoping to find a source of nourishment.
  • High sugar content: Mangoes are rich in sugars, which provide a quick and easy energy source for flies.
  • Soft texture: Overripe or bruised mangoes with softer textures provide easy access for flies to feed.
To enjoy mangoes without the annoyance of houseflies, you can use several effective strategies:

Cover your fruit:

  • Use food covers or mesh domes to cover your mangoes and any other fruits on the table. This physical barrier prevents flies from landing on the fruit.

Use natural repellents:

  • Citronella Candles: Lighting citronella candles nearby can help deter flies because they dislike the scent.
  • Essential Oils: Wipe down surfaces with cloths dipped in a mixture of water and a few drops of essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, or peppermint, which are natural fly repellents.

Keep the area clean:

  • Make sure to clean up any mango scraps or juice spills immediately. Flies are attracted to sticky surfaces and residues, so keeping the eating area clean reduces their attraction.

Use fans:

  • Setting up a small fan near your eating area can help keep flies away. The airflow disturbs their flying patterns and makes it difficult for them to land.
Store mangoes properly:

  • Keep ripe mangoes in the refrigerator rather than at room temperature. This not only prolongs their freshness but also minimizes their aroma, making them less attractive to flies.

DIY traps:

  • Create simple traps using containers filled with a mixture of water, sugar, and dish soap. The sweet solution attracts flies, and the soap decreases the water’s surface tension, trapping the flies when they attempt to land.

Electric fly zappers:

  • If you frequently have flies indoors, consider using an electric fly zapper. These devices attract flies with light and then eliminate them on contact.

By combining these strategies, you can significantly reduce the presence of houseflies and enjoy your mangoes in peace.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

