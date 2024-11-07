These countries’ citizens aren't allowed to leave the country

In some authoritarian countries, it is almost impossible for citizens to leave the country, as they are essentially stuck there.
Imagine your country stopping you from leaving. You can’t just buy a ticket, pay for your flight, and leave the country.
Some also make travel requirements so difficult that it’s almost as if you are stuck there. Here are three of such countries.
Eritrea
This country in East Africa is very strict about citizens leaving the country. The Eritrean government punishes those who fail to complete their national service requirements and places restrictions on citizens' legal capacity to leave the country.
The government carries out yearly roundups to find and apprehend evaders, and border security personnel have the authority to shoot anyone trying to escape without authorisation. Financial penalties and incarceration are examples of penalties for noncompliance.
Offenders who return after 40 years risk extended imprisonment and loss of rights. Penalties extend to their family, with fines, seized properties, forced replacements, or jail.
Due to concerns about players requesting asylum overseas and never coming back, the Eritrean football team, which hardly ever plays in international tournaments, has decided to skip the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.
North Korea
It is illegal for North Koreans to travel outside of their nation without permission from the government.
Those who do so risk harsh punishments like torture, forced labour, and life in a political prison camp.
The people are permitted to travel overseas are under strict surveillance and are required to return to North Korea for special ideological debriefings.
Turkmenistan
According to Turkey's Law on Migration, which stipulates that a citizen's departure may be prohibited if it compromises national security, the government still forbids some citizens from leaving the country.
According to the NGO Prove They Are Alive!, law enforcement agencies have the authority to prevent citizens from travelling, including young males, people who are being prosecuted or facing civil or criminal accusations, family members of those found guilty of the 2002 coup attempt, journalists, civil society activists, and their relatives.
According to the group, 20,000 people were prohibited from travelling for political reasons.
In the past, Iran and Cuba had strict policies against their citizens leaving the country, but they have been relaxed.