Did You Know You Can Get Pregnant Before Your First Menstruation? Everything You Must Know

Twelve-year-old Ama sat quietly in the hospital room, hugging her school bag tightly. She didn’t understand why her belly was getting bigger even though she had never seen her period. Her mother looked confused too. “Doctor, how can she be pregnant? She hasn’t even started menstruating!”

This question surprises many parents, but yes, a girl can get pregnant even before she starts menstruating. Let’s understand how.

When a girl begins to grow, her body starts changing because of special hormones. These changes include breast growth, changes in body shape, and the development of eggs in the ovaries. Pregnancy happens when one of these eggs meets a man’s sperm. What many people don’t know is that the first egg can be released before the first period. This means that if a girl has sex before her first menstruation, that egg can be fertilised, leading to pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), many girls between 10 and 14 years around the world get pregnant every year because they didn’t know this could happen. The UNFPA Ghana (United Nations Population Fund) reports that teenage pregnancies are still a major problem in Ghana. In 2023 alone, over 100,000 girls under 19 years got pregnant, and some were as young as 10 or 11.

The youngest confirmed mother in the world was a girl from Peru, South America, named Lina Medina, who gave birth at just five (5) years old in 1939. Her story shocked the world and still reminds doctors and parents how early puberty and pregnancy can happen.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has also shown that many girls drop out of school because of early pregnancy. Some never return. The UNFPA Ghana warns that “every young girl deserves to dream, not to deliver.” This means girls should focus on their education, health, and future, not early motherhood.

Let’s remember: • Menstruation (your monthly period) means your body is ready to release eggs regularly.

• Ovulation (when an egg comes out) can happen before your first period.

• So yes, pregnancy is possible before menstruation begins.

That is why it’s so important for young people to learn about their bodies early. As UNFPA Ghana says, “Knowledge protects. Silence harms.” Parents, teachers, and health workers must talk openly about these issues. When young girls understand how their bodies work, they can make safer, wiser decisions.

Remember this quote: “Your body is special, understanding it gives you power.” And another one: “You can say no, you can ask questions, and you can protect your dreams.”

Dear reader, always remember that growing up is not a race. You have time. Learn, ask questions, and focus on building your bright future.

