What is the best chemical-free and non-GMO choice for infant nutrition?

Many parents select the Holle baby formula because it’s a famous and reliable brand in the industry of baby nutrition. Of course, the current market offers a wide selection of baby formulas represented by various world brands. Which ones are better?

Our comprehensive overview will dig deeper into this matter to provide the necessary insights.

Choosing the Right Brand

Certainly, many parents always navigate their choices through the most famous baby formula manufacturers. Although they are more expensive compared to their lesser-known competitors, the brand always deserves its name. You will hardly see HiPP or Holle almost everywhere you go if these labels do not deserve their reputation fairly. Some cheaper brands may be quite effective too, but brands have more potential to stuff their production with the best nutrients for infants.

When it comes to the best baby nutrition products, such brands as the Holle baby formula come to mind first. This happens because the EU-made baby formulas are of enormous popularity all around the world. This tendency takes place not without a reason. In fact, there are many strong reasons why EU baby formulas are the best at the moment. They are surely chemical-free and exclude GMOs. Their compositions are organic and do not cause unwanted health events. So, you should check the most popular brands to see their differences and thus decide which one suits you better.

Things to Check

If you want to choose the best chemical-free and non-GMO baby formula, you must be attentive to detail. There are various factors you must check to be sure your baby will get a safe product. Of course, your first aim is to check:

Reputation

Customers’ reviews

How the brand fulfills health guidelines

How the brand manufactures and certifies its production

When examining the composition, there must be definite ingredients that are needed for your baby. Be sure you check the formula for the current age of your infant because different ages require different ingredients, as well as amounts of the mixture to take. Commonly, the best baby formulas contain vitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, protein, zinc, iron, calcium, etc. These nutrients MUST ALWAYS be included in the composition.

Ensuring that baby formulas do not contain GMOs or harmful chemicals is crucial. Yet, it’s not all! Definite brands add ingredients that are not commonly forbidden by healthcare organizations. In the meantime, they may potentially cause problems with health in the long run. It’s better to avoid any formulas that contain:

Glucose

Gluten

Starch

Herbicides

Pesticides

Toxins

Carrageenan

Soy lecithin

Mono or diglycerides

If you choose from the EU brands, you may not worry about the ingredients from this list. The most highly reputed brands never add them to the compositions of their products. They stick to the main guidelines in growing plants and/or animals, extracting healthy elements, manufacturing, labeling, storing, and delivering the safest baby formulas.

If your baby experiences digestive issues or allergies, you can look for special nutrition. Lots of worthy formulas exist on the market for any taste including vegan alternatives. Currently, formulas based on goat milk are much more preferred. Why? They are much easier to digest than the ones with cow milk.

Finally, such formulas prevent the occurrence of allergies and bring lots of health benefits for immunity, and nourishment with necessary nutrients.