Pulse picks: Hairstyles that trended in 2023 and will likely stay in trend in 2024

Boho braids: Effortless elegance

Boho braids have been a prevailing trend in 2023, combining the charm of bohemian aesthetics with intricate braiding techniques. These loose, tousled braids add a touch of effortless elegance to any look, making them a favorite among those who appreciate a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

Boho braids Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Invisible locs: Seamless sophistication

Invisible locs made a significant impact in 2023, offering a modern twist to the classic loc hairstyle. These tiny, meticulously crafted locs create a seamless and sophisticated appearance.

invisble locks Pulse Ghana

The versatility of invisible locs allows for various styling options, making them a go-to choice for those who seek a chic and contemporary look.

Knotless braids with Bantu knot ends: Fusion of cultures

ADVERTISEMENT

Knotless braids, paired with Bantu knot ends, emerged as a statement style in 2023. This fusion of African and contemporary styles resulted in a visually striking and culturally rich hairstyle.

The knotless technique reduces tension on the scalp, providing a comfortable yet head-turning option for those who love to embrace diversity in their fashion choices.

Braids with Bantu knot ends Pulse Ghana

Spiral braids: Whirlwind of creativity

Spiral braids brought a whirlwind of creativity to the hairstyling scene in 2023. These mesmerizing braids create a dynamic and eye-catching pattern that adds a playful element to any look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spiral braids Pulse Ghana

Whether worn casually or as part of a more elaborate ensemble, spiral braids became a symbol of bold self-expression.

Stitch cornrows: Precision in patterns

Precision and artistry defined the popularity of stitch cornrows in 2023. This intricate braiding technique involves using a stitching pattern, resulting in a visually stunning and geometrically precise hairstyle.

Stitch braids Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Stitch cornrows became a favorite among those who appreciate the fusion of meticulous craftsmanship and modern flair.

Flip-over Fulani braids: Contemporary cultural fusion:

Fulani braids took a modern twist in 2023 with the introduction of flip-over styling. This contemporary adaptation involves flipping the braids to one side, creating a chic asymmetry.

flip over Fulani braids Pulse Ghana

The Flip-over Fulani braids pay homage to traditional African styles while infusing fresh and fashionable energy into the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butterfly braids: Whimsical and ethereal

Adding a touch of whimsy to the hairstyling landscape, butterfly braids fluttered into the spotlight in 2023. These ethereal braids mimic the delicate wings of a butterfly, creating a soft and enchanting aura.

Butterfly braids Pulse Ghana

Butterfly braids are perfect for those seeking a romantic and otherworldly vibe in their hairstyles.

What to expect in 2024:

ADVERTISEMENT

As we eagerly anticipate the coming year, it's exciting to speculate on the hairstyles that may dominate the beauty scene in 2024.

While predictions can never be precise, the emphasis on cultural fusion, intricate patterns, and playful creativity is likely to continue shaping the landscape of hairstyling.

Keep an eye out for new twists on classic styles and innovative approaches that celebrate individuality and self-expression.