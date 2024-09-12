Here are all countries that vote online

However, the adoption of online voting varies, with some countries fully integrating it into their electoral processes, while others remain hesitant due to security concerns. Below is a list of countries that have embraced online voting.

Countries that vote online:

Estonia

Estonia is the pioneer of online voting, being the first country to offer e-voting in national elections. Since 2005, citizens have been able to vote online using a secure ID card system, contributing to high voter turnout and enhanced accessibility.

Switzerland

Switzerland offers online voting in certain cantons for federal and local elections. The system has been used by Swiss citizens living abroad and is gradually being expanded.

Canada

Online voting is available in some municipal elections in Canada, such as in the city of Markham, Ontario. The system is not yet widely adopted at the federal level but is increasingly used in local elections.

e-voting-The council of Europe Pulse Ghana

France

France allows citizens living abroad to vote online in certain elections, such as for parliamentary seats representing French citizens overseas. The process is still limited but has been effective for expatriates.

Australia

Australia has introduced online voting for specific groups, such as voters with disabilities and military personnel. The system is primarily used in regional elections, with a focus on accessibility and convenience.

