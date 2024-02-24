Free cybersecurity training for women to empower them on International Women's Day 2024

Director for Slamm Foundation, who doubles as Chief Operations Officer for Slamm Technologies, Fransisca Boateng said this represents a great opportunity for women who were never encouraged to pursue STEM careers.

She said while an information technology degree can be helpful, it is not mandatory and cyber skills can be taught on the job.

“This program is designed to open doors for young women to the burgeoning field of cybersecurity, addressing the gender gap and fostering equality in this critical area of technology,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

She added that the: “Slamm Foundation and ISC2 are committed to providing a comprehensive learning experience that not only covers the fundamentals of cybersecurity but also offers insights into the latest trends and practices in the field.”

The program includes a combination of practical skills training, mentorship, and insights into the latest cybersecurity trends.

Bridging the Gender Gap in Cybersecurity

Despite the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals worldwide, women remain underrepresented in the tech sector, particularly in specialized fields like cybersecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ISC2 study highlighted the dramatic decline in the percentage of girls choosing I.T., tech or computer classes past primary school. Meanwhile, aPWC research reported that just 3% of women who studied information technology at the tertiary level went on to work in cybersecurity.

This program aims to change that narrative by offering young women the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel within the domain.

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at ISC2, Dwan Jones made a clarion call to young women on the need to participate in the training and any other training that presents an opportunity to study cybersecurity

“We invite young women with a passion for technology and an interest in cybersecurity to seize this unparalleled opportunity and any other opportunity that they lay their hands on particularly in the field of cybersecurity,” she noted.

Public Relations Executive at Yadaba Communications, Mabel Ocansey said the program would not be just a talk shop but one that drives impact.

ADVERTISEMENT