Swiss Ambassador praises strong Ghana-Swiss ties, touts Ghana's exemplary democracy

“Ghana is often celebrated as a bastion of democracy on the continent. Its open and vibrant political space, with animated discussions, gives a sense that citizens cherish their democracy and understand the value of the country’s political system as much as we Swiss do,” Ambassador Giger said.

She acknowledged Ghana's longstanding democratic practices, demonstrating that democratic governance and economic development coexist effectively.

However, she also expressed concerns about growing disenchantment with democracy, as indicated by recent Afrobarometer surveys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is widespread doubt that democracy can deliver and bring citizens closer to the goal of shared prosperity. A good start for rebuilding faith in democracy is by introducing bridge-building and consensus-oriented approaches that consider the needs and aspirations of all social groups,” she advised.

During the event, Ambassador Giger reflected on Switzerland’s democratic journey, noting how its democracy evolved from a narrow, exclusive system to one that values broad participation and consensus.

She emphasised that such a system, while sometimes slow, results in lasting decisions because everyone feels they have a stake in the process.

The ambassador also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Switzerland and Ghana, which were marked by significant political, economic, and development cooperation. She noted Switzerland's position as Ghana’s top export partner in 2023, surpassing China, with exports from Ghana to Switzerland amounting to $3 billion. Additionally, she mentioned the ongoing development cooperation under the new framework for 2025 to 2028, focusing on strategic value chains, skills development, decentralisation, and renewable energy solutions.