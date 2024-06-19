7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

Elinor Greenberg, a therapist who wrote the book "Borderline, Narcissistic, and Schizoid Adaptations: The Pursuit of Love, Admiration, and Safety," told Insider that fighting with a narcissist is a completely different experience to regular relationship quarrels.They are wired to be abusive because they're hypersensitive and lack empathy, so they are primed to take offense and misunderstand someone else's needs and points of view. Some of her clients have screamed at her for minor things, such as the mail arriving during their session."If they're going to yell at me over the UPS man, you can see just how hard it is for them to have a relationship without getting nasty," she said.Narcissistic rage ranges from direct confrontation with name-calling and hurtful slurs, to calculated, closed-down reactions like giving their partner the silent treatment for hours at a time."They give you the cold shoulder, or they walk out and they find another partner," Greenberg said. "But it's all done silently and coolly and coldly — you know what you did."

Business Insider USA