It contains antimicrobial properties and a strong aromatic flavor that can combat the bacteria responsible for foul-smelling breath.
6 ways to cure bad breath with cloves
Clove is a natural remedy that can help alleviate bad breath, also known as halitosis.
Here's a brief guide on how to use cloves to cure bad breath:
Clove Chewing: The simplest method is to chew on a few whole cloves. Simply pop a clove in your mouth and chew it slowly. The natural oils in cloves will release their pleasant aroma and kill odor-causing bacteria in your mouth.
Clove Tea: Boil a few cloves in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes. Let it cool, strain, and use it as a mouthwash. Gargle with this clove tea to freshen your breath and kill bacteria in the throat and mouth.
Clove Oil Mouthwash: Mix a few drops of clove essential oil with a glass of water. Use this mixture as a mouthwash, swishing it around your mouth for 30 seconds to a minute before spitting it out.
Be cautious not to swallow it.
Clove and Honey Paste: Create a paste by mixing clove powder or crushed cloves with a bit of honey. Apply this paste to your gums and teeth and leave it for a few minutes before rinsing.
Clove's antibacterial properties will help combat bad breath.
Clove-Infused Oil Pulling: Combine clove essential oil with coconut oil or another carrier oil. Swish this mixture around your mouth for about 15-20 minutes in a process called oil pulling.
Spit out the mixture and rinse with water. This method helps remove bacteria and toxins from your mouth.
Clove-Infused Toothpaste: You can also find toothpaste containing clove oil or make your own by adding a few drops of clove essential oil to your regular toothpaste. Brush your teeth as usual to benefit from clove's antibacterial properties.
Maintain Oral Hygiene: While using clove-based remedies, don't forget to maintain good oral hygiene. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss regularly, and clean your tongue to remove bacteria and food particles that contribute to bad breath.
Persistent bad breath may be a sign of an underlying dental or medical issue. If your bad breath continues despite trying these remedies, consult a dentist or healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and treatment.
Cloves can be a valuable addition to your oral care routine, but they should be used in conjunction with good oral hygiene practices for the best results.
