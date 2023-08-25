Important items every household should have

First Aid Kit: Including bandages, antiseptics, adhesive tape, gauze pads, scissors, painkillers, over-the-counter medication, and any necessary personal medications.

Flashlight (Torch) and Batteries: A reliable flashlight and spare batteries in case of power outages or emergencies.

Fire Extinguisher: Ideally, at least one fire extinguisher that's suitable for extinguishing different types of fires (e.g., kitchen fires, electrical fires). Don’t just have it know how to use it too.

Water: An emergency supply of clean drinking water in case of water supply disruptions or other emergencies. A general guideline is to have at least one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days.

Non-Perishable Food: Stock up on canned foods, gari, sugar, and other non-perishable food items that can sustain you during emergencies like floods, or late-night hunger pangs.

Mobile Phone Charger: Keep a portable charger or backup power bank to ensure you can use your phone during power disruptions.

Cash: Keep a small amount of cash on hand, as ATMs might not be accessible during certain emergencies.

Hygiene and Sanitary Supplies: Toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, and basic toiletries. Even if you don't need them visitors might need them.

Emergency Contact Information: Write down important phone numbers for family members, neighbors, and emergency services. In case anything happens people will know who to contact.

Bear in mind that the specific items you need might vary based on your location, household composition, and individual needs.