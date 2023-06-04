Infinix incorporates sound by JBL to bring high-quality audio to the next level of Smartphones

Users can look forward to an upgraded audio experience in the next generation of Infinix's NOTE Series, thanks to this exciting new collaboration with JBL. Stay tuned for more information on the release date and features of the new series.

"We're incredibly excited about our collaboration with the JBL brand here at Infinix. Our hardware expertise combined with JBL's acoustic technology means we can provide an enhanced audio experience to customers worldwide. With a device that delivers upgraded sound quality, we're confident we're in exceeding users’ expectations.” - Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Integrated with JBL Tech

When building the NOTE Series, Infinix collaborated closely with JBL engineers to optimize the software system of their new generation NOTE Series. The software processing within the Note series was tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound that ensures well-balanced mid-tones as well as rich bass, along with high-quality and faithful sound reproduction.

Incorporating advanced audio processing engineered and perfected by JBL, the new Note Series with Sound by JBL will deliver enhanced audio with distortion-free volume, deeper bass and JBL’s signature sound that users will enjoy, especially when listening to music or watching videos. This technological breakthrough demonstrates Infinix and JBL's commitment to providing innovative products with superior sound quality.

"The JBL brand is all about delivering the fullest sound experience, and we are therefore extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio through Sound by JBL. Rooted in a shared passion for sound, we know the Infinix team is committed to audio excellence in their mobile devices, and we will continue to work together bringing upgraded sound quality to more consumers as we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Infinix for more product development.” - Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Availability

Infinix intends to introduce this new technology in their upcoming phone models, starting with the next release of the NOTE series.