Farewell Kofi Annan How different cultures showed up in different funeral styles

Kofi Annan died on August 18 aged 80 at his home in Switzerland after a short illness.

Is there such a thing as funeral style? Indeed there is, as the fashionable art of mourning was explored at the burial of the late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, whose final funeral rite is ongoing at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The widely known mourning fashion here in Ghana; the Kaba and Slit( women) and Jumper shirt or wrapped clothes (men) reveals dark-colored, full-length dresses and cloth wrap and such fabrics with local names like 'Owuo Atwedie', 'Abusua Do Funu' and 'Ade Ato Mani'.

Well, with the demise of such an international icon, we were certain we were going to see distinct and unique funeral styles because of the presence of people of diverse cultural background and nationality.

Pulse.comgh brings you the unique styles we saw at Kofi Annan's funeral.

Beautifully donned in Jalabia and a red heart. Isn't diversity a beautiful thing

Hannah Tetteh did it the conventional way; Kaba and slit.

Our rich culture and heritage beautifully being represented through our outfit and chieftaincy.

Security Officials cladded in their various uniforms as a sign of respect to the late Kofi Annan

Who says you can't mourn in full length gowns? Well, this beautifully lady spiced her look with elegance.

Some other dignitaries came through in suit and tie.

Some sympatizers and loved ones of the late Kofi Annan skidded of the usual funeral color choice; black. They opted for a voilet color.

Rich display of Nigerian culture through style.

Kennedy Agyapong in funeral kaftan style.