Lordina pens sweet message to Mahama on their 32nd wedding anniversary

Today marks a special day for former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, as they celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary. The couple, who have been a symbol of love and unity in Ghana, received warm wishes and congratulations from across the nation.
Recommended articles
"As I reflect on our beautiful journey over the last 32 years together, my heart is filled with gratitude for the love, support, and commitment we've poured into our marriage and family," she wrote.
The message was accompanied by a series of nostalgic photos, capturing moments from their early days as a couple to their life together as a family.
The couple's love story began long before John Mahama's political career, and they have since become one of Ghana's most respected and admired couples. Their marriage has been marked by mutual respect, support, and a shared commitment to public service.
John Dramani Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, also shared his gratitude and love for his wife on social media.
He acknowledged her unwavering support throughout his political journey and expressed his joy in celebrating another milestone together. "To my dear Lordina, thank you for being my rock and partner. Your love and support have been my strength. Happy anniversary, my love. Here's to us and our beautiful journey together," he posted.
The Mahama family is well-known for their bond and their dedication to public service. Lordina Mahama, in particular, has been an advocate for women's and children's rights, working tirelessly through the Lordina Foundation to improve the lives of vulnerable communities in Ghana. Her philanthropic efforts have earned her recognition and respect both locally and internationally.
As the couple celebrates this significant milestone, their love story serves as an inspiration to many. Their enduring partnership is a testament to the strength of their bond and the love they share. As they look forward to the future, they continue to exemplify the values of commitment, resilience, and unity.
The Mahamas' 32nd anniversary is not just a celebration of their love but also a reminder of the importance of strong, supportive relationships in both personal and public life. As they continue their journey together, the nation joins them in celebrating their love and wishing them many more years of happiness and success.