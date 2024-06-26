Lordina Mahama supports hairdressers and dressmakers in Nkoranza North

In her address, Mrs Mahama emphasised the importance of taking their careers seriously and avoiding procrastination and lack of commitment to meeting customer deadlines.

She urged the beneficiaries to uphold quality customer service as the key to maintaining current customers and attracting new ones.

The wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer reiterated her husband’s promise of a transformative Free Apprenticeship Programme.

This visionary initiative is intended to benefit both apprentices and their masters, providing them with the necessary tools and capital to set up their businesses upon completion.

Mrs. Mahama's emphasis on the programme's potential to ensure a brighter future for these artisans is a beacon of hope for the community.

She noted the vital role of artisans in the country’s economy.

Her assurance that her husband, if elected, would create the right environment for their businesses to thrive underscores the significance of supporting and growing the economy's informal sector.

This is a crucial step towards ensuring the country's overall economic development.

She added that supporting artisans and apprentices will help ensure the growth and success of businesses in this sector, contributing to the country's overall economic development.