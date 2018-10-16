Pulse.com.gh logo
5 hustle-free ways Ghanaian women can make money


If you're looking to invest your time into profit-generating endeavors that don’t require leaving your home at dawn to struggle for public transport, wearing uniforms, closing at a specific time, receiving fix salary then this article is for you.

Some people can’t survive in the corporate world, others too had to quit their high-paying job for family reasons. Being an entrepreneur is very challenging but with determination and hardworking workers you can succeed.

The great thing about these gigs is that you most likely already have the skills required to carry them out or you can learn them easily and at no cost.

  • Be a freelance writer

Thanks to technology, freelancing for local or international media house has been made easy in terms of constant communication and editing of the article.

 You can write articles from anywhere, send it to your editor for approval and upload it for your mass followers to read.

  • Be a makeup artist

Gone were the days where some women waited for their wedding day to have to face beat. Applying makeup has become a great part of the daily beauty routine.

Being a makeup artist has become a lucrative job and you don’t scout for customers. Once you make your intentions known to few influential people, they will do the marketing for you.

  • Start a clothing line

You don’t need a building fully furnished with equipment to start a clothing line. Think outside the box and sketch your own original designs and talk to a seamstress to transform your dream into a reality and sell this dress online. Advertise on your social media handles, talk to your church members and any other group with fashionable ladies.

  • Be a social media manager

Even the print media and some commercial shops with huge profits at the end of the accounting year are gradually embracing social media. Take advantage of the development and talk to brands with low or no social media presence to manage their pages.

  • Start a vlog

Create a youtube page and talk about useful DIY tips. Delve into trendy topics and end the week with hot relationship topics. You can post the topic on your social media platforms and solicit for people’s opinions before you shoot the video to make it more interesting.

