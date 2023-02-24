If you’ve been with your partner for a while now, you probably feel very comfortable and close to him or her. And that’s a great thing. However, there are certain things you should never ask of your significant other.
4 things you should never ask your partner to do, according to ChatGPT
Taking your spouse for granted is usually shown in little ways.
Experts warn that this can perpetuate scenarios where we might take our partner for granted, and start to give more focus to other things in life, especially if our routine never seems to change.
No matter the years or decades you’ve clocked off in your relationship or marriage, try not to ask your partner to do these things for you:
- Never ask your spouse to make more money
There’s a reason why finances are the number one reason why couples fight. It’s a sensitive subject, to say the least. But if you know your partner is hard-working and doing what he or she can to provide for you, it's better to accept things the way they are. Or, try to have a calm financial heart-to-heart to figure out what both of you can do if you need or want a larger financial cushion.
Also, it is important to note that money isn’t truly what will make both of you happy.
- Never ask your spouse to lie for you
Asking your partner to lie for you, even if it seems harmless, could lead you both into unethical territory
No matter the circumstances, it is important to avoid telling lies or asking your partner to lie on your behalf. Such situations could lead to consequences down the road and one of you may eventually get caught in the lie. Hence, think twice before you get your partner involved in something that leaves a feeling of filth behind.
- Never ask your spouse to bottle up their feelings
It’s never healthy to conceal important sentiments or feelings from your partner. In fact, bottling them up will likely only lead to them coming out at the worst times. If your significant other is annoyed with something you're doing, it's best to address it right out of the gate.
Ask him or her what is bothering them and find a way to communicate about it calmly.
- Never ask your spouse to change
Experts say that if you married your partner on the grounds that he or she had to change in a certain way, you went into the sanctity of marriage all wrong.
If you really care about your spouse, the small things shouldn’t matter so much. It is possible for them to change in certain ways, but if you’re looking for your partner to change the core of who he or she is for you, you might want to reconsider whether or not you’re meant to be together in the first place.
