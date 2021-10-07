5 best things you should do before having sex

Whether you are in a brand spanking new relationship, a long-term partnership, or a casual fling, getting your body and mind ready is important for the (inter)course.

There are many things you can and should consider doing before you hop into bed with your chosen plus-one — and there are also plenty of activities you should avoid.

Trying to make an upcoming sex sesh a little more special and, well, climactic? Read on to learn the best things you can do before having sex.

Eat healthy foods to put you in the mood

There are foods that make you feel like a sexy adult star. If you're hoping that your date night will end in a titillating fashion, you'll want to up your menu game and prepare (or order) items that are proven aphrodisiac foods.

The magnesium in greens reduces inflammation which also moves the needle. Increased blood flow drives blood to the extremities, which, like Viagra, can increase arousal and make sex more pleasurable.

Spend some quality time with your partner

Sometimes you just have to squeeze in a brief snuggle (plus) session. Of course, on other occasions, it's important to devote the time and energy to emotional foreplay — you know, before you start getting physical.

Sex should not be considered an obligatory item to check off your to-do list. One-on-one time is not overrated, and it can help enhance the mood and the sex.

Put away your cell phone

Disconnect to reconnect — physically and emotionally. Put your cell phone out of reach at bedtime, or turn it off completely. You don't want the ding of a text message to hinder a more important sex message.

What's really going to happen if you take a break for an hour? The world won't end. What's more, you may get lucky.

Have protection at the ready

Before you get swept up in the moment, prepare your bedside drawer with all the essentials. First and foremost, that means lining up your preferred form of birth control.