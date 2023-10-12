This is why you keep attracting married men

1. You prefer 'already made' men: If you tend to be drawn to financially successful men who already have their lives in order, you may find that such men are often married.

While not all financially stable men are married, finding a single man in this category can be challenging.

Be open to the idea that a man may be working on his career and personal life, even if he's not yet reached a high level of financial success.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The places you go to: The places you frequent can significantly impact the types of people you meet.

For instance, if you work in an environment primarily populated by married individuals or attend events that cater to couples or families, your chances of encountering single men are naturally reduced.

Consider expanding your social circles by exploring new venues and activities that attract a more diverse range of people.

3. You hang out with married people: If your close circle of friends primarily consists of married individuals, it's natural that you would interact more with married men.

Married couples often spend time with other couples. Broaden your social network to include single friends who can introduce you to potential partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. You prefer older men: If you have a strong attraction to significantly older men, be aware that a substantial portion of older men may be married.

To avoid complications, it's important to conduct due diligence in such relationships.

Ensure open and honest communication to ascertain their marital status and intentions.

5. You are dating a married man: Dating a married man can indeed create a cycle where you continue to attract married men.

People might perceive you as someone who is attracted to married individuals. This perception can attract more married men to approach you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, when you're emotionally invested in a relationship with a married man, you may unknowingly emit signals that deter single men who are looking for a committed, available partner.

Some also believe in the idea of karmic energy or the law of attraction.

If you're engaged in an affair with a married man, you might be drawing similar energy or situations into your life

Finding the right partner often takes time and patience.

It's essential to be clear about your own desires and boundaries while staying open to various possibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT