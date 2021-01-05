Friendship-with-benefits (FWB) is a kind of lovemaking relationship that excludes emotional attachment and commitment.

While the concept is in essence against the tenets of traditional relationships, it is still an obvious reality in today’s society and much of that has been discussed.

Being different from relationships as we know it, the rules that guide the operation of this special union are also very different from the relationship rules you might be familiar with.

So, here are some important rules to guide you through it if you ever find yourself in one:

You’re allowed to meet new people

Friends-with-benefit (FWB) is usually what people do when they’re not ready for relationships but you still need to regularly satisfy their sexual cravings.

When the time comes though, don’t shut out new people because you have an ongoing FWB relationship. You owe him/her no loyalty or anything like that.

Dates are for couples, not you

This one is very tricky as there might be a need to get food together at some point along the line. If this need arises, don’t treat it as a date in a romantic sense.

And going together to any other event or occasion is so not allowed in this kind of relationship. These are the types of things that make people catch feelings.

Love’s not welcome here

The possibility that one or both of you will start catching feelings is pretty high. Allowing these feelings to blossom changes things dramatically.

Acting on them graduates the relationship from FWB to a proper relationship. And that’s not OK unless you both decide that that is what you really want.

You can’t do this with a friend

Friends with benefits is a relationship that works best with someone you’ve recently met and haven’t really bonded with. You don’t want to ruin great friendships with this.

If you are hopelessly romantic, this is not the best for you either, as it is a completely watered-down version of the kind of relationship you’ll really be longing for.

Sext, don’t text

The only text message you should be sending a friend with benefits is “my place or yours?” If you text in the same manner as normal boyfriends and girlfriends do, you leave room for awkwardness and confusion to creep in.